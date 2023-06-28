Sign up
79 / 365
Fishing tournament
At a local lake this evening.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
28th June 2023 7:29pm
Tags
park
,
lakeland
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks intense! Is that fellow sitting on a stool?
June 29th, 2023
