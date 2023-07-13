Sign up
98 / 365
Card/ july23words
At an antique store today so here is an old card.
13th July 2023
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
108
photos
24
followers
46
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th July 2023 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
July 13th, 2023
