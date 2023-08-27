Sign up
Previous
133 / 365
Red Tail Hawks
Must be romance in the air! I think this is the first time we have seen two hawks so close together.
I was at least 1/4 mile away in my yard. Surprised my old Canon caught them.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
27th August 2023 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds
,
hawks
