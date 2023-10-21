Previous
Cloudy with rain yesterday, sunshine today.
Cloudy with rain yesterday, sunshine today.

When we arrived home yesterday the trees had really changed since Monday. I was afraid all the leaves might blow off in the wind and rain. Hopped out of the car and took a photo then awoke to a lovely sunny day.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Cloudy or sunny, it's a beautiful tree!
October 21st, 2023  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous tree
October 21st, 2023  
