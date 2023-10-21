Sign up
Cloudy with rain yesterday, sunshine today.
When we arrived home yesterday the trees had really changed since Monday. I was afraid all the leaves might blow off in the wind and rain. Hopped out of the car and took a photo then awoke to a lovely sunny day.
21st October 2023
21st Oct 23
Tags
trees
,
autumn
,
collage
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Cloudy or sunny, it's a beautiful tree!
October 21st, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous tree
October 21st, 2023
