Praying mantis actually preying. by illinilass
184 / 365

Praying mantis actually preying.

A couple months ago I put up a photo of one I thought was alive but when I went out to take my picture I realised it was dead! This one was definitely active. I read where they live 8 months to a year.
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Dorothy

winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, I love all the textures and tones.
October 23rd, 2023  
