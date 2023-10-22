Sign up
Previous
184 / 365
Praying mantis actually preying.
A couple months ago I put up a photo of one I thought was alive but when I went out to take my picture I realised it was dead! This one was definitely active. I read where they live 8 months to a year.
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Tags
mantis
,
praying
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture.
October 23rd, 2023
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured, I love all the textures and tones.
October 23rd, 2023
