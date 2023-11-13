Sign up
Previous
201 / 365
Where Oh Where
Have all the leaves gone?
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
home
,
trees
,
pm
,
4:51
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
November 13th, 2023
Dawn
Lovely
November 13th, 2023
