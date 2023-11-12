Previous
Cadillac Palace Theatre by illinilass
Cadillac Palace Theatre

Back to Chicago to see “Company”. It’s a lovely old theatre.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
It sure looks beautiful with those gorgeous ornate decorations, beautifully captured Dorothy. A lovely collage.
November 12th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely!
November 12th, 2023  
