200 / 365
Cadillac Palace Theatre
Back to Chicago to see “Company”. It’s a lovely old theatre.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
2
1
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
chicago
theatre
Diana
ace
It sure looks beautiful with those gorgeous ornate decorations, beautifully captured Dorothy. A lovely collage.
November 12th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely!
November 12th, 2023
