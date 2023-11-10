Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
199 / 365
Stain glass windows of The Basilica of Saints Nazarius and Celus.
In Carcassonne, France. I’ve been home nearly 2 days, but still thinking of our trip. Yesterday was a down day but have felt great all day today.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
221
photos
40
followers
69
following
54% complete
View this month »
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
Latest from all albums
193
194
195
14
196
197
198
199
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
stain
,
glass
,
carcassonne
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close