Stain glass windows of The Basilica of Saints Nazarius and Celus. by illinilass
Stain glass windows of The Basilica of Saints Nazarius and Celus.

In Carcassonne, France. I’ve been home nearly 2 days, but still thinking of our trip. Yesterday was a down day but have felt great all day today.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
