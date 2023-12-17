Sign up
234 / 365
Squirrel Nutso!
Taken through a window, trying to chew the chain that holds the lid on the birdseed bin! He has knocked the rock off! This is after he has eaten all the seeds dropped from the bird feeder! The baffle luckily keeps him off the feeder!
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
259
photos
46
followers
80
following
64% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
17th December 2023 12:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
