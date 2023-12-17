Previous
Squirrel Nutso! by illinilass
Squirrel Nutso!

Taken through a window, trying to chew the chain that holds the lid on the birdseed bin! He has knocked the rock off! This is after he has eaten all the seeds dropped from the bird feeder! The baffle luckily keeps him off the feeder!
Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
