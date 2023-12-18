Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
235 / 365
My favourite building in town.
The Parlin Ingersoll Library. Not a great photo but the winds were blowing wicked today! It’s really a wonderful library.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
260
photos
46
followers
80
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th December 2023 1:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
library
,
canton
Diana
ace
Don't you just hate those windy days when you are out with your camera, I most certainly do. It does look like a lovely library.
December 19th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Love a library. Neat shot
December 19th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close