My favourite building in town.
235 / 365

My favourite building in town.

The Parlin Ingersoll Library. Not a great photo but the winds were blowing wicked today! It’s really a wonderful library.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Diana ace
Don't you just hate those windy days when you are out with your camera, I most certainly do. It does look like a lovely library.
December 19th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Love a library. Neat shot
December 19th, 2023  
