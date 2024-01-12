Previous
Spider! by illinilass
Spider!

What’s he doing out there? Standing at the sink this morning I noticed a movement, surprised to see it. Cold and snowy day.
Taken through double pane window, screen.
I liked the reflections on the droplets.
Dorothy

