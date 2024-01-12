Sign up
Previous
261 / 365
Spider!
What’s he doing out there? Standing at the sink this morning I noticed a movement, surprised to see it. Cold and snowy day.
Taken through double pane window, screen.
I liked the reflections on the droplets.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
288
photos
50
followers
89
following
71% complete
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
261
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
12th January 2024 12:23am
reflection
,
winter
,
spider
