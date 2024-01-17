Sign up
266 / 365
Looking south east at 5:07 PM.
It really warmed up today, 25F, -3C. I can tell the days are getting longer.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
trees
winghong_ho
Beautiful light.
January 18th, 2024
