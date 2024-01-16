Previous
For Diana by illinilass
For Diana

Of South Africa and all the others who live where proteas grow. My sister in law brought this to me a couple years ago, it’s too pretty to use! I just love such an unusual flower.
Dorothy

John Falconer ace
Lovely shot
January 17th, 2024  
