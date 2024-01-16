Sign up
265 / 365
For Diana
Of South Africa and all the others who live where proteas grow. My sister in law brought this to me a couple years ago, it’s too pretty to use! I just love such an unusual flower.
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
4
1
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
16th January 2024 6:47am
protea
John Falconer
ace
Lovely shot
January 17th, 2024
