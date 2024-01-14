Previous
All I did today by illinilass
All I did today

Was sit inside and take pictures!
Clockwise, male goldfinch in winter apparel, Nutkins, Mr. & Mrs. Junco, Nutkins eating corn, centre, male Cardinal and sparrow at feeder.
Dorothy

@illinilass
