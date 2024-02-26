Previous
My first attempt of a frozen flower. by illinilass
305 / 365

My first attempt of a frozen flower.

I was in a hurry, leaving for a few days so I used tap water and stuck it in a bowl. More to follow…
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Nice capture. Would like to see more.
February 27th, 2024  
Diana ace
A beautiful flower and lovely colours.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise