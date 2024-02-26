Sign up
Previous
305 / 365
My first attempt of a frozen flower.
I was in a hurry, leaving for a few days so I used tap water and stuck it in a bowl. More to follow…
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
336
photos
56
followers
103
following
83% complete
View this month »
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
305
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
26th February 2024 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
frozen
,
rose.
winghong_ho
Nice capture. Would like to see more.
February 27th, 2024
Diana
A beautiful flower and lovely colours.
February 27th, 2024
