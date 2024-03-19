Previous
Getting ready for spring. by illinilass
326 / 365

Getting ready for spring.

Did some spring cleaning in the sunroom today. Won’t be long we hope till we can use it. Faux flowers.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
89% complete

Theresa
Felt like spring here today! If only it would last…
March 20th, 2024  
