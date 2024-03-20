Previous
On the road again! by illinilass
On the road again!

Somewhere in northern Kentucky. We are on our way to visit my sister in law in North Carolina. Took mainly back roads once we got to Indiana. They are certainly further along than we are, but still a chilly day.
Dorothy

bkb in the city
A very nice road to travel on
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well done.
March 21st, 2024  
