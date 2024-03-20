Sign up
327 / 365
On the road again!
Somewhere in northern Kentucky. We are on our way to visit my sister in law in North Carolina. Took mainly back roads once we got to Indiana. They are certainly further along than we are, but still a chilly day.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
kentucky
bkb in the city
A very nice road to travel on
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well done.
March 21st, 2024
