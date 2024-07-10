Previous
Van Gogh puzzle by illinilass
Photo 439

Van Gogh puzzle

A gift from a friend. One of my favourite artists!
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Pauline
I love puzzles - that one looks fun
July 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Well done. It’s beautiful finished.
July 11th, 2024  
