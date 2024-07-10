Sign up
Previous
Photo 439
Van Gogh puzzle
A gift from a friend. One of my favourite artists!
10th July 2024
10th Jul 24
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
10th July 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
van
,
puzzle
,
gogh
Pauline
I love puzzles - that one looks fun
July 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Well done. It’s beautiful finished.
July 11th, 2024
