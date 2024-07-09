Previous
Sweet cherries by illinilass
Sweet cherries

From Washington state. Couldn’t resist at the grocery store today. Delicious.
Dorothy

@illinilass
Babs ace
They look tasty. Life is just a bowl of cherries.
July 10th, 2024  
KWind ace
Cute shot. I like the matching tablecloth.
July 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@kwind
Thank you it’s a tea towel. 🍒
July 10th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@onewing
You bet! 🍒
July 10th, 2024  
