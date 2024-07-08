Sign up
Photo 437
Clouds
On my way to the shops I had to stop and grab a photo of the wispy clouds. An hour later they were all cumulus. There may even be a contrail up there.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
clouds
