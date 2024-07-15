Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 444
Living / dining room in the Kraus home
The chairs on the right side of photo are called origami chairs. I love the windows out onto the patio. This whole home is based on a parallelogram.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
554
photos
84
followers
139
following
121% complete
View this month »
437
438
439
440
441
442
443
444
Latest from all albums
439
88
440
441
442
443
89
444
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th July 2024 3:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
frank
,
st.
,
louis
,
wright
,
l.
,
kraus
Lesley
ace
Fascinating
July 15th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Amazing and beautiful room !
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful. It reminds me of Frank Lloyd Wright's style
July 15th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool home!
July 15th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
That is one. Sry beautiful space
July 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close