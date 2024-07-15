Previous
Living / dining room in the Kraus home by illinilass
Photo 444

Living / dining room in the Kraus home

The chairs on the right side of photo are called origami chairs. I love the windows out onto the patio. This whole home is based on a parallelogram.
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Fascinating
July 15th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Amazing and beautiful room !
July 15th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful. It reminds me of Frank Lloyd Wright's style
July 15th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Very cool home!
July 15th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
That is one. Sry beautiful space
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise