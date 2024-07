A Frank Lloyd Wright home.

In addition to the Prairie Style homes Wright built for wealthy clients, he created the Usonian house for American families with modest incomes. To help make the house affordable, Wright eliminated the basement and attic, added a carport instead of a garage, and based the design on a dominant geometric module. The Kraus House in St. Louis is an excellent example of the Usonian Style with its complex design of overlapping parallelograms.