Photo 446
The kitchen
In my opinion Wright’s kitchens were not a priority! I believe the we were told the appliances were last updated in the 1980’s.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
home
,
l
,
frank
,
st.
,
louis
,
wright
,
kraus
Wylie
ace
Nice warm look
July 17th, 2024
