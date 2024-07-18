Sign up
Photo 447
The Queen's
We started traveling in Europe together years ago. On that first trip we spent a couple nights in a castle in Italy and have since called ourselves "Queens". Since Covid we haven't been out of the country together but still get together.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
mary
linda
dorothy
