The Queen’s by illinilass
Photo 447

The Queen’s

We started traveling in Europe together years ago. On that first trip we spent a couple nights in a castle in Italy and have since called ourselves “Queens”. Since Covid we haven’t been out of the country together but still get together.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

illinilass
