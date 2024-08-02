Previous
The Children’s Garden by illinilass
Photo 462

The Children’s Garden

At Michigan State University.
MSU, in my opinion has one of the loveliest campuses I have ever visited. It was founded in 1855. Their gardens are superb.
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Nice
August 3rd, 2024  
