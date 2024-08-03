Sign up
Previous
Photo 463
Red Cedar River
Which run through the middle of Michigan State University.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
586
photos
86
followers
140
following
126% complete
456
457
458
459
460
461
462
463
98
460
99
461
462
100
101
463
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd August 2024 2:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
river
,
msu
,
cedar
eDorre
ace
Neat reflections
August 4th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful view. I love the pov.
August 4th, 2024
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the view and reflection.
August 4th, 2024
