15 / 365
My day….
Reading and working a bit on the puzzle.
27th January 2024
27th Jan 24
2
0
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
book
,
puzzle
Babs
ace
Looks like a difficult puzzle.
January 28th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@onewing
It is. 🤨
January 28th, 2024
It is. 🤨