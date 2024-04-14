Previous
ARC April word. by illinilass
28 / 365

ARC April word.

We when on a little road trip today. I had been racking my mind trying to think of an “arc” without resorting too old photos. Saw this in Jubilee State Park! 😄
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Dorothy

Judith Johnson ace
Very nice, a great shot for your word
April 14th, 2024  
Diane Marie
perfect. Nature provides again.
April 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@diane5812
So right Diane!
April 14th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
@busylady
Thank you Judith.
April 14th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Well spotted!
April 14th, 2024  
