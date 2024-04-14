Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
ARC April word.
We when on a little road trip today. I had been racking my mind trying to think of an “arc” without resorting too old photos. Saw this in Jubilee State Park! 😄
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
5
2
Embed Code
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
396
photos
66
followers
113
following
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
24
349
25
350
26
351
27
28
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
14th April 2024 1:54am
View Info
View All
Public
View
arc
,
april24words
Judith Johnson
ace
Very nice, a great shot for your word
April 14th, 2024
Diane Marie
perfect. Nature provides again.
April 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@diane5812
So right Diane!
April 14th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
@busylady
Thank you Judith.
April 14th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Well spotted!
April 14th, 2024
365 Project
