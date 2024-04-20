Sign up
Previous
35 / 365
ART April words
View of the Village, by Frederic Bazille.
I saw last autumn at the Lycee Joffre In Montpellier, France.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
409
photos
66
followers
114
following
Views
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th November 2023 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Tags
art
,
april24words
