Previous
ART April words by illinilass
35 / 365

ART April words

View of the Village, by Frederic Bazille.
I saw last autumn at the Lycee Joffre In Montpellier, France.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise