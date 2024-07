Russell and Ruth Kraus

Painted by Mr. Kraus.

Ruth and Russell enjoyed living together in their “little gem” until Ruth’s death in 1992. Russell remained in the house until 2001, when he sold the house and grounds, along with the original Wright-designed furniture, to a non-profit organization, The Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park, which was dedicated to restoring and preserving the house. Russell passed away in 2009.