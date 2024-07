Kraus home by Frank L. Wright

Looking down the hall from entrance. At the end is the one guest bedroom and a guest bathroom. The hardware for the shower was found in a drawer. The docent said they were very private people who rarely had guests who stayed overnight. No children.

The second photo is shelving in the living room.

The docent said the green pottery came from a favourite pottery of Wrights. At Christmas many decorations from the Kraus’s are displayed.