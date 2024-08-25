Previous
Fungi. Not sure of the name. by illinilass
Fungi. Not sure of the name.

Found on our road trip today.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Delwyn Barnett ace
Such pretty fungi! Great spotting.
August 26th, 2024  
