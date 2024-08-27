Previous
POINTY-August words by illinilass
121 / 365

POINTY-August words

Pointy Proboscis
This horse fly landed on our windscreen Sunday on our road trip. I knew I’d have a chance to use him at some “point” !
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise