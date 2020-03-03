Previous
Butterfly by ingrid01
Photo 2052

Butterfly

Taken last weekend when we were camping in some sand dunes, close to Barka, Oman.
We see this butterfly often during hikes. It is called "Plain Tiger" or "African Queen".
3rd March 2020 3rd Mar 20

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Lou Ann ace
Oh so pretty! I love the name, of course it reminds me of the Humphrey Bogart movie!
March 4th, 2020  
