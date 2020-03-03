Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2052
Butterfly
Taken last weekend when we were camping in some sand dunes, close to Barka, Oman.
We see this butterfly often during hikes. It is called "Plain Tiger" or "African Queen".
3rd March 2020
3rd Mar 20
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2053
photos
28
followers
35
following
562% complete
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
29th February 2020 9:13am
orange
,
butterfly
,
african queen
,
plain tiger
,
rainbow2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh so pretty! I love the name, of course it reminds me of the Humphrey Bogart movie!
March 4th, 2020
