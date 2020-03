Orange rock...

Today was the last hike with the moms of my kids' school, because it is getting to warm.

We drove to Bandar Khairan (where we were 2 weeks ago) and walked to another beautiful bay. On either side of the beach were rocks and I found the round orange one perfect for orange today. With the sun shining on the wet rocks it wasn't even necessary to Photoshop to do any fiddling with the colors!