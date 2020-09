Lola

On Tuesdays Yelena and I drive to the other end of the city for her violin lessons. It is at the teacher's house. He has an 8 year old girl and a 3 year old boy. Mom is taking them upstairs, but the girl often sneaks down stairs to chat with me. That is why I know that this cat's name is Lola. It has the most amazing aqua colored eyes. This is an iPhone picture.