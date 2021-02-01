Sign up
Photo 2388
Donkey
A shot taken last Friday and converted into B&W for landscape of the Flash of Red challenge.
This one with the dark donkey worked best.
Due to a little dog we are fostering I do not have a lot of time at the moment.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
Tags
landscape
,
donkey
,
for2021
