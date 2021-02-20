Previous
Next
My model! by ingrid01
Photo 2407

My model!

Yelena also agreed to pose for me. Her plan was to do it on the roof of our house in the late afternoon sunlight.

Out of many pictures, she helped to pick a few (12 to be exact) and this is her favorite. I get to pick tomorrow ;)
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
So wonderful. I love the light too.
February 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise