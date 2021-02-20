Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2407
My model!
Yelena also agreed to pose for me. Her plan was to do it on the roof of our house in the late afternoon sunlight.
Out of many pictures, she helped to pick a few (12 to be exact) and this is her favorite. I get to pick tomorrow ;)
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
1
0
Ingrid
@ingrid01
Update Jan 2020 - time flies and I still love 365! In August 2019 I moved with my husband and 2 kids to Muscat, Oman...
2407
photos
47
followers
52
following
659% complete
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
2406
2407
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
20th February 2021 5:35pm
Tags
portrait
,
girl
,
yelena
,
for2021
Lou Ann
ace
So wonderful. I love the light too.
February 20th, 2021
