White-eared Bulbul by ingrid01
Photo 2508

White-eared Bulbul

A new month a new challenge... I have taken part in the 30 Days Wild and enjoyed it, so I will try that this month. Maybe with some June trees. The only thing is that it is hot here now (40+C / 104+F) and not really cooling down at night.
But it is no problem to quickly walk into my little garden and return to the AC :)

For the birds that is not possible. I think they are hot too. This is a White-eared Bulbul and although his beak is open, he didn't make a lot of noise. It might be open just to breath or cool down a little.

Unfortunately I have some bad news about the nest and eggs of the Laughing dove I posted a few days ago ( http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-05-28 ). Yesterday afternoon when I checked it seemed to have moved a little backwards and this morning the nest was on the floor, eggs smashed. It was sad, but in a way I'm happy that it happened now and not after the eggs had hatched.
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
moni kozi
This is a very cool shot
June 1st, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
sad about the nest but that's a great capture!
well done
June 1st, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely capture of this bird. So do you think an animal knocked the dove’s nest down?
June 1st, 2021  
