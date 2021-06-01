A new month a new challenge... I have taken part in the 30 Days Wild and enjoyed it, so I will try that this month. Maybe with some June trees. The only thing is that it is hot here now (40+C / 104+F) and not really cooling down at night.
But it is no problem to quickly walk into my little garden and return to the AC :)
For the birds that is not possible. I think they are hot too. This is a White-eared Bulbul and although his beak is open, he didn't make a lot of noise. It might be open just to breath or cool down a little.
Unfortunately I have some bad news about the nest and eggs of the Laughing dove I posted a few days ago ( http://365project.org/ingrid01/365/2021-05-28 ). Yesterday afternoon when I checked it seemed to have moved a little backwards and this morning the nest was on the floor, eggs smashed. It was sad, but in a way I'm happy that it happened now and not after the eggs had hatched.
well done