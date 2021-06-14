Dry...

A photo taken a few days ago... Everything is very dry and I quite liked this look. But I forgot which flower it actually was...

Due to the fact that I have a very busy week, I will go for the easy option and do "dried flowers" this week.



Thursday is the last day of school for Yelena and she will leave with Demyan (brother) and Norbert (dad) that same day. Demyan will not come back here as he is going to study in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, so he has some serious packing to do.



I will stay behind mainly for the dogs (and to skip a few pcr-tests) and will travel straight to Houston on July 1st via Amsterdam, where Yelena and Norbert should board the same plane. On the way back we will all stop in the Netherlands to see how Demyan is doing, before returning to Oman.