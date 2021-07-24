Previous
One more flower... by ingrid01
Photo 2561

One more flower...

We flew back on July 24th, but due to our hotel quarantine, I have not too many great photos, so start with this flower. No idea what it is, but I love the color.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography
moni kozi ace
Very beautiful shot.
August 12th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
lovely colours
August 12th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
Beautiful and I love your bokeh!
August 12th, 2021  
