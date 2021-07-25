Previous
Rosed-ringed parakeet by ingrid01
Rosed-ringed parakeet

Not native to the Netherlands (a few might have escaped their cages), but doing really well and quite a common sight where Demyan now lives on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
