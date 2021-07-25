Sign up
Photo 2562
Rosed-ringed parakeet
Not native to the Netherlands (a few might have escaped their cages), but doing really well and quite a common sight where Demyan now lives on the outskirts of Amsterdam.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
0
0
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
22nd July 2021 9:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
parakeet
,
rosed-ringed parakeet
