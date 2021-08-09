Previous
Odd numbers by ingrid01
Odd numbers

The swan family had 7 cygnets. Here 3 are diving, 3 are watching and mom/dad is cut off. So I think this will work for the aywmc 'odd number' prompt.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

Ingrid

Susan Wakely ace
Great interpretation for odd numbers.
August 17th, 2021  
moni kozi ace
wow! Nice!
I found it quite hard to follow those prompts. Later on - after my film is developed - I will post my shots too (i took the challenge in analogue, to meet aywmc and 365 challenges in one)
August 17th, 2021  
