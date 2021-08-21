Previous
Square Format by ingrid01
Photo 2589

Square Format

I was al set to see the moon rise, but due to some clouds the moon was not visible. Hardly ever do we have clouds, only on the day that I cannot use them...

So I took some random photos and although many do not work in the square format, this one does.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Ingrid

@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
Lou Ann ace
I find that a lot of my photos look better in a square. This one is great.
August 23rd, 2021  
