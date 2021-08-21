Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2589
Square Format
I was al set to see the moon rise, but due to some clouds the moon was not visible. Hardly ever do we have clouds, only on the day that I cannot use them...
So I took some random photos and although many do not work in the square format, this one does.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ingrid
ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
2671
photos
65
followers
70
following
709% complete
View this month »
2583
2584
2585
2586
2587
2588
2589
2590
Latest from all albums
2585
43
2586
2587
2588
2589
44
2590
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountains
,
electricity
Lou Ann
ace
I find that a lot of my photos look better in a square. This one is great.
August 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close