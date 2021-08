Water Therapy

This morning I took Baloo to the beach.



Shortly after he was back with us in March he injured his knee. Like a soccer player he tore his ACL. In the beginning the vet thought he might need an operation. But fortunately he did recover well. Now he does not have any pain/swelling medication anymore, but does limp every now and then. His vet recommended water therapy. And that is easily done when you live close too the beach.



At first he was afraid of the waves, but now he is doing well.



For the aywmc prompt: mono