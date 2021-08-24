Previous
Complementary color
Complementary color

The last couple of months the hibiscus bush looked a bit sad and had a few little flowers, but suddenly it looks happy again.

Although the light was harsh, I liked the shadows and thought green and red are perfect for the complementary color prompt.
Ingrid

