Big boats and small boats

I will have a go at the words of the month! But Autumn/spring is here in Oman is slightly different. Temperatures are dropping as we are going into autumn, but just now at 8pm it still is 32C/90F.



This morning there were clouds too! That is a rare sight. I enjoyed taking Baloo to the beach (to strengthen the muscles in his paw/knee by walking through the water) and took some photos.



The boats in the foreground are very small compared by the boats in the distance. Those are huge container ships.

And if you look well, the boat you see in the background behind the poles of the fishing boats is medium sized police boat.



Anyway, tagging for autumn and words of the month!

