Dosa...

Today I visited an Indian grocery shop with the PTA ladies. After that we had coffee and some food in a restaurant. When the server came with this we all had to take a picture. It is dosa (you can compare it to a crepe) and it was very tall, but light.



In our PTA team of 6 we have 3 Indian ladies. One of them brought filled parathas (a sort flat bread) for breakfast in December. I liked it a lot and asked for the recipe. After trying to make them myself, I realized that the idea is very similar to pupusas from El Salvador. So with my last Maseca (corn-flour, which Nadya brought from Texas) I made some for them.



Then they realized that in India you have the same flour! I could have always bought it here.

Anyway to make a long story a little shorter, a shopping trip was arranged and the whole team came along.



After Yelena saw this picture she wants to go there. I'm afraid I probably need to show the photo in order to make clear what we want to order... because the 3 Indian ladies discussed and talked a lot in order to get us several samples to taste.