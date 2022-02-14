Previous
Next
Dosa... by ingrid01
Photo 2755

Dosa...

Today I visited an Indian grocery shop with the PTA ladies. After that we had coffee and some food in a restaurant. When the server came with this we all had to take a picture. It is dosa (you can compare it to a crepe) and it was very tall, but light.

In our PTA team of 6 we have 3 Indian ladies. One of them brought filled parathas (a sort flat bread) for breakfast in December. I liked it a lot and asked for the recipe. After trying to make them myself, I realized that the idea is very similar to pupusas from El Salvador. So with my last Maseca (corn-flour, which Nadya brought from Texas) I made some for them.

Then they realized that in India you have the same flour! I could have always bought it here.
Anyway to make a long story a little shorter, a shopping trip was arranged and the whole team came along.

After Yelena saw this picture she wants to go there. I'm afraid I probably need to show the photo in order to make clear what we want to order... because the 3 Indian ladies discussed and talked a lot in order to get us several samples to taste.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise