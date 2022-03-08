Previous
Next
Orange clothes by ingrid01
Photo 2777

Orange clothes

Not an exciting photo, but I'm sticking to the theme.

The neighborhood swim team in Houston's color was orange. They are working on a new logo, so it might be different this year.
The last season we did was in 2019, but we still have the t-shirts. That together with some fabric made a nice pile.

Oh and we will be back at the Swim Team! They just published all the dates and Yelena will be able to join! As she is a swimmer now, she'd love to coach and they are excited to having us back!
We are looking forward to that!
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Ingrid

ace
@ingrid01
Update March 2021 - We are still in Oman. Due to the pandemic I had/have a lot more time for photography and started AYWMC in...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Wonderful that Yelena can swim for her team again! Wonderful orange clothes photo.
March 8th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great color for the orange theme!
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise