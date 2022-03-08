Orange clothes

Not an exciting photo, but I'm sticking to the theme.



The neighborhood swim team in Houston's color was orange. They are working on a new logo, so it might be different this year.

The last season we did was in 2019, but we still have the t-shirts. That together with some fabric made a nice pile.



Oh and we will be back at the Swim Team! They just published all the dates and Yelena will be able to join! As she is a swimmer now, she'd love to coach and they are excited to having us back!

We are looking forward to that!