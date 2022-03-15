Ordinary orange

Last week some Dutch 365ers commented that orange is a very Dutch color. Having lived outside of the Netherlands for about 24 years now, it is definitely not something you forget :)



In the public schools in Texas they had international festivals and I set up a box with my orange stuff (plus some other things - Miffy (Nijntje) books, Delfs blauw etc).



I brought it with me to Oman, but due to Covid the international festivals at school here did not go ahead. However, we still used the hat and cap when watching football/soccer at home and I'm happy to show it off here!



Also tagging for words of the month because Google tells me that the definition of ordinary is something that is normal or common, that has no distinctive or unusual features.

I believe that these items are very common, especially when the Dutch football/soccer team is doing well!



Oh! And thank you all for all positive comments on my pink and red photos! Both had hardly any editing and both made it to the PP. The pink one also got onto the TP! THANKS!

